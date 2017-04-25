Laois companies urged to enter the Green Alley recycling compeition

Laois Local Enterprise Office are asking local businesses in Laois committed to resource management and recycling to take advantage of the funding and networking opportunities offered by a major European business competition.

The 2017 Green Alley Award has recently been launched and this successful business initiative is now in its fourth year of supporting businesses in Europe with a commitment to good environmental practices.

The Green Alley Award is now seeking applications from eco-entrepreneurs and start up businesses who show a commitment to their local environment through using ideas that reduce the impact of chemicals or utilise safer alternatives, look at new ways of managing their resources or develop new products or services to reduce, reuse or recycle waste.

A prize package of up to €30,000 is on offer to successful award winners. Winners will also have access to strategic business supports and a network of European green economy experts.

In encouraging businesses in Laois to apply for this prestigious award, Laois Local Enterprise Office said that environmentally aware businesses in Ireland will be a particular focus of this year’s competition. Each previous year of the Green Alley Award has seen a focus on a different European business centre, with Berlin, London and Helsinki the focus of previous years’ competitions. This year’s focus on Irish businesses should be a particular incentive for local businesses in Laois to compete with the best of their European counterparts.

Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise at Laois Local Enterprise Office said many local businesses in Laois have always shown great foresight in their commitment to the green economy.

"The Green Alley Award is a significant business award supported by the European Commission. This award is looking for applicants who have great green ideas, services or products that can help turn waste into the resource. In return award winners can gain access to leading industry expertise and a European wide networking and support structure.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Laois businesses to highlight their green credentials and to compete for recognition and supports on a European level. All finalists will have the chance to present their business and network with leading industry experts at the final event to be held in Berlin,".

To apply online click here before the entry deadline of July 25.