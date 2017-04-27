Intel helps three Laois clubs and a school thanks to volunteering efforts of its employees

Sports clubs and a school in Laois have been help by giant chip maker Intel thanks to a volunteering project run with its employees.

This week Intel announced the success of its Matching Grant initiative, rewarding 124 community organisations and schools from across Ireland with €502,378.

Four organisations from the Laois area were part of the 2016 Matching Grant Scheme and thus will receive funding in the amount of €26,400. These organisations are;

Castletown GAA Club

O'Dempsey's GAA Club

Pike of Rushall NS

St Annes FC

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools.

For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 for is paid from the Intel Foundation.

In 2016 Intel employees volunteered just over 54,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €502,378 ($547,215) for 124 recipient organisations who are spread across 20 different counties in Ireland.

Employees were recognised for these efforts at a special event held at the Intel campus in Leixlip which was attended by representatives from each of the recipient organisations.

Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group and General Manager of Intel in Ireland spoke proudly of the thousands of hours of volunteering completed by Intel employees.

“Volunteering is an integral part of Intel’s culture and the Matching Grant Program aims to recognise and motivate Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in the communities where they live and work. Our employees have once again demonstrated a remarkable commitment to a variety of organisations and have made a real difference to their communities by volunteering both their time and expertise,” he said.