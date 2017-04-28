Portarlington apartment complex for auction next month

A 39-apartment block in Portarlington goes under the hammer next month, with a reserve price of €1.5m

The apartment block at Corrig Glen, Station Road will be offered for sale by Allsops on Wednesday, May 17th.

The 39 apartments are being offered collectively as one lot.

They consist of a mix of two and three-bed apartments across seven blocks.

There are 17 two bedroom apartments and 22 three bedroom duplex apartments.