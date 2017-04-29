rural bliss in Camross

PJ Delaney Auctioneer in Mountrath is bringing to the market this very attractive property at Srahanboy, Camross.

The property consists of a residential farm consisting of two houses on 71-acres.

The property is situated in a scenic location, nestled as it is amidst the foothills of the Slieve Bloom.

It offers peaceful surroundings and great views of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

It is also closed to the village of Camross.

The property is for sale by private treaty.

It is offered for sale in the following lots:

Lot 1: The Entire Lot.

Lot 2: 2 Houses on C. 2 Acres.

Lot 3: C.20 Acres.

Lot 4: C.23 Acres.

Lot 5: C.26 Acres part of this Land is in Hen Harrier Area.

The two houses are described as being i in good condition and are presently let with rental income.

The property also features a two span hayshed.

The land is of good quality grazing land, and is well fenced. It also comes with substantial farm entitlements.

The BER Rating: BER F & BER G. For enquiries contact PJ Delaney, Main Street, Mountrath .