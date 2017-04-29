Properties in Portlaoise and Clonaslee

Garden Village - Portlaoise

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to welcome to the market this three bed mid terraced property in the beautiful Garden Village in Portlaoise.

The house is described as being in great condition.

It comprises a sitting room, kitchen/diner, guest w.c., three bedrooms, main bathroom and garage conversion to the rear of the property.

Facilities include Parking

Gas Fired Central Heating

Wired for Cable Television.

The property is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €135,000.

Please call Clement Herron Real Estate for more information or to arrange a viewing on 085 - 8009000.

Slieve Bloom Park- Clonaslee

This four bed semi detached property is located in a the small estate of Slieve Bloom Park in Clonaslee.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen, dining room, guest w.c., four bedrooms and main bathroom.

The dining room features laminated wood flooring and double doors to kitchen.

There is also a solid fuel stove, Stanley (oil fired range) for central heating and cooking if required.

The guest bathroom features a wet room with electric shower.

The property also has a garden.

Further feature include : Retro insulated; UPVC double glazed windows and doors; a gated side entrance and ESB pay as you go.

The property is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €79,000.

Site at Mountain Road - Clonaslee

Clement Herron is selling 0.6 acre of a site at Mountain Road, Clonaslee.

The elevated site is in close proximity to the village centre.

The sale is subject to Planning Permission.

The site is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €34,750.

