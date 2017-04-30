Five bedroom semi-detached family home

Tucked away in the safety and privacy of Hawthorn Drive this wonderfully spacious 5 Bedroomed semi-detached family home stands proud and strong on its very own corner site.

Well dressed with a very substantial driveway and an even more generous garden at the rear this sizeable semi-Tudor look building bears all the hallmarks of a beautiful and well-loved family home.

Designed with the bigger family in mind, every room has copious amounts of space.

Large light laced bedrooms allow each family member to retreat to a comfortable privacy whenever needed.

Downstairs a magnificent solid wood kitchen leads to a sizeable bright dining room ready to accommodate the full family in one easy sitting.

The Sitting room itself is sizeable too and its open fireplace welcomes everyone to those late evening happy gatherings.

Apart from the overall excellent condition and finish there are so many features that make this an ideal family home, whether it's the built-in wardrobe, the American style Fridge Freezer, the solid fuel stove or the outdoor decking for al fresco dining, but for all of that there are a few extra jewels in the crown and that is the three bathrooms which means no more rushing and pushing so that all those stressful morning battles can be well and truly assigned to the past.

If you are interested in a place that is spacious, safe, secure and exceptional value within walking distance to the local schools then look no further.

Accommodation consists of: an Entrance Hallway with wooden floor; Living Room ; Kitchen - Diner - with wooden floor and tiles, solid fuel stove, and high quality solid wood fitted kitchen, includes American Style Fridge Freezer, Double Oven with Gas Hob, dishwasher and washing machine

There is a downstairs Bedroom. The Master Suite has a walk in wardrobe and en-suite, this is a fantastic bright space, and is carpeted. The ensuite is tiled with shower unit.

There is a family bathroom

Features include a Private Mature Estate; Superb condition throughout; Off street parking and PVC Double Glazed Windows.

Call Tony at Property Properly at 086 - 8244543 or 057 86 82907 for further information or to arrange a viewing.