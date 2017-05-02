'Cluain Ard' is a superb family home on 12-acres in Castletown

Joint Agents, PJ Delaney and Jordan Auctioneers have brought to the market a splendid detached five bedroom residence on 12-acres at Castletown.

'Cluain Ard' is a magnificent detached family home situated on the edge of Castletown village. The property was built in the late 1990s by the current owner and its elevated setting on Pilgrimhill provides unrivalled views of the surrounding countryside.

The property is approached via a recessed entrance with electric gates leading to a beech line avenue with paddocks on either side. It is set amid wonderful mature gardens with a profusion of colour including flower beds, shrubs and trees.

The house provides 4,500 square feet of spacious well proportioned light filled accommodation, presented in superb condition with a number of reception rooms and 5 bedrooms (3 ensuite).

Outside there is a detached garage with a loft. The entire property is set on 12-acres, providing total privacy and enough land for a purchaser with any number of interests.

The property adjoins the zoned area for the village of Castletown as contained in the County Development Plan 2017 – 2023 and may have some long term potential.

Both agents are expecting good interest both from the general locality and a wider geographical area due to its accessibility to a range of towns and other destinations.

A guide price of €595,000 is being issued and viewing is strictly by appointment.