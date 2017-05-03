CoCo in Stradbally first Laois hair salon to sign up for Childline #getblownaway fundraiser

CoCo Hair Salon has become the first salon in Laois to register for the Get Blown Away! for Childline campaign.

On the week of 22nd - 28th May, the ISPCC’s Get Blown Away for Childline fundraising event will return for a second year. Fashion Designer and blogger Pippa O’Connor and TV Host Mairead Ronan are championing the call for professional salons nationwide to take part. The campaign is proudly supported by Dyson Supersonic.

Last year’s campaign saw over 650 salons take part, raising over €70,000 and this year, the target will be €100,000. Participating salons will donate the cost of one blow dry by each hairdresser who is taking part to Get Blown Away for Childline.

Clare from CoCo Hair Salon in Stradbally said: “We are delighted to take part in the Get Blown Away! Campaign to raise money for Childline, and all the hairdressers in the salon are looking forward to taking part. We look forward to seeing our regulars and some new customers on the week of 22nd - 28th May and we urge all our colleagues in salons across Laois to register to take part also! It’s easy to register online at getblownaway.ie and Childline is a great cause! Contact us on 057 8641896 to make an appointment!”

Grainia Long Chief Executive of the ISPCC said: “We are so delighted that the Get Blown Away campaign is returning this year and we encourage everyone to get their local salon involved! The funds which will be raised from the campaign will ensure we can continue to provide vital services for children in Ireland. Your donations will be a part of every text and call we answer.”

Childline is Ireland's only 24-hour listening service for children and young people. It is free, confidential and non-judgmental, providing support to and empowering children across Ireland. Last year, Childline had conversations with over 400,000 children and young people who contacted the service for help and advice with wide-ranging serious issues, including abuse, violence, exploitation, addiction and suicide. That is an astounding 1,095 contacts by children a day, on issues that no child should encounter.

To take part in the campaign, log on here to receive your registration pack.