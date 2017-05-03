Vicarstown furniture makers in national showcase

Laois furniture makers, Zelouf + Bell, based in Vicarstown, have been selected by an international panel for inclusion in a new publication showcasing the work of Irish designer-makers.

New Yorker, Susan Zelouf, and Belfast-born Michael Bell, whose workshop is in Vicarstown, will have their work included in PORTFOLIO: Critical Selection 2017-2018, the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s biennial publication.

Their current projects include the redesign of Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, which is Ireland’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars.

As well as being featured in the publication, they will have their work shown at Narratives in Making, an exhibition running in the National Craft Gallery in Kilkenny from May 12 until July 5. They are one of 28 designer-makers to be selected, and the PORTFOLIO publication will be launched at the exhibition opening on May 12.

Narratives in Making will feature new works by 28 Irish makers across a variety of disciplines, including ceramics, wood, leather, basketry, glass, metals, furniture and jewellery.