Kickstart your Food Business with Local Enterprise Office

The Local Enterprise Office Laois is running a two day ‘Kick Start your Food Business’ on the 11th and 25th May which is aimed at food producers who are at relatively early stages of setting up a food business.

The aim of this programme is to provide participants with the knowledge of what is involved in setting up a food business and the content will be designed to provide the participants with information which will allow them to avoid the pitfalls normally associated with this journey.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the Food Academy Programme (Musgraves) would be advised to complete this two day course initially.

The content of the course will focus on providing participants with an overview of the dynamics of the food market in Ireland and get objectives for their project clear in their mind.

The first day covers what are the pitfalls associated with starting your own food business, understanding what is artisan food production and the Irish Food sector and minimum requirements e.g. food safety, labeling requirements, insurance etc.

The second day will focus on the more practical aspects of setting up a food business including how to build your pricing model, supports and assistance available, how to conduct product costings, how to manage brand design process, attending consumer shows and more.

The Local Enterprise Office is also running a HACCP for the Small business training course on the 10th May.

The purpose of this course is to provide food workers with the skills, knowledge and awareness of the importance of good food hygiene practices.

This course is externally certified by the Environmental Health Association of Ireland and will cover all new and recent changes in food safety legislation and standards.

If you wish to book a place on either of these subsidised courses, please book online www.localenterprise.ie/laois or contact Local Enterprise Office Laois on 057 86 61800 for more details.