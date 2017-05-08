Clement Herron's Properties of the Week

Corrig, Portarlington

Detached House - 5 Beds - 4 Baths

Price on Application

Clement Herron Real Estate is delighted to welcome to the market this spectacular five bedroom, detached house on 1.5 acres.

This imposing property which is ideally located within a stone's throw of the railway station, and set in the tranquil, picturesque countryside.

The property is extremely private, set back from the road.

This property is beautifully presented throughout. Option to buy additional 2 acres.

Early viewing is recommended! Please call 085 800 9000 to arrange a viewing.

Kilbride, Emo

Detached House - 5 Beds - 5 Baths

€499,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to welcome to the market this beautiful contemporary house in a lovely setting.

The house (c. 4000 sq ft.) was built in the last ten years and is well presented.

The reception rooms and principal bedrooms are well proportioned and full of light with impressive views of the surrounding countryside.

The house is very private and is surrounded by lawns and gardens accessed via electronic security gates.

This impressive property comprises of 5 large double bedrooms (two ensuite), 4 reception rooms, main bathroom, two guest toilets, kitchen, large utility room, and office.

There is also a self contained granny flat/studio to the rear of the property which is approximately 1,100 sq ft.