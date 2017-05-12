Mountrath Cottage Market to feature local foods, art & craft

Mountrath in Laois was first and foremost a market town, and Mountrath community Forum is poised to revive that tradition.

The new Mountrath Cottage Market kicks off on Saturday June 3, in the grounds of the old Macra hall, to run once a month initially.

Local restaurateur and forum member Eddie Phelan said that taking over the vacant hall was important.

“Leasing the hall was one of our first projects after we formed in 2015. It was felt that as it was no longer in regular use, it would fall into disrepair, and as it is in a prominent position in the town centre it would reflect badly on the area,” said Eddie.

Using money that they fundraised locally, they have invested in marquees for an outdoors market, with the use of the hall if necessary.

“We have bought marquees for 14 stands, and so far we have local people who will be selling woodturning, handmade crafts, jams and baking, as well as Mountrath Camera Club,” he said.

Mountrath ICA ladies had run a country market at the spot up to last year, and he is delighted that they have offered advice and support.

The forum has joined with the Irish ‘Cottage Market’ network and members have undertaking training by the group in preparation for their own market launch.

“We will also be doing a marketing campaign and erect signs, and shoppers can park in the carpark across the road,” Mr Phelan said.