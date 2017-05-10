Inaugural Laois legal conference discusses local and national issues

Portlaoise hosted Laois’ first Law Society Skillnet cluster event recently, bringing together around 100 local solicitors for a discussion on wide-ranging topics varying from conveyancing to family law, and cyber-crime.

"Local solicitors are often at the frontline of many of those big life moments in people’s lives – whether buying or selling a house, making a will or entering into family law cases, we are regularly there to support our clients in making better informed decisions,” said James McElwee, President of the Laois Solicitors’ Association and local solicitor based in Mountmellick.

"It is crucial that no matter where we work throughout the country, we have access to tap into the expertise and knowledge of our peers. This conference, part of the Law Society Skillnet’s programme of ‘cluster events’ throughout the country, will allow local midlands’ solicitors to hear about the latest changes and trends within the national legal landscape, however it will have a very strong focus on information that is relevant to the local communities we serve."

"Our clients rely on our expertise and experience, but the areas of law we are being asked about is growing profoundly. This event will not only cover the latest news in areas such as Family Law and conveyancing, but also cyber-security and recent developments in Company Law – these are subjects that directly affect our local businesses."

"Conveyancing, or the buying and selling of homes, farms and commercial properties, is a very important issue in Laois at the moment. We are seeing an increased demand for homes, but very low supply meaning a very competitive market and rising house prices within the county."

"This, coupled with the added complexity that can arise from title issues, can make the process difficult and we, as a profession, are very conscious of being as up-to-date as possible."

Solicitors from across Laois, Carlow, Kildare and across the midlands attended the cluster event. It was organised by the Law Society Skillnet in association with Laois Solicitors’ Association, Carlow Bar Association, Kildare Bar Association and Midlands Bar Association.