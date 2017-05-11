Laois retailers invited to information evening on new initiative

Laois Local Enterprise Office will be hosting an information evening for Laois retailers in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel next Tuesday night, May 16.

The purpose of the information evening is to introduce retailers to a new retail development initiative which has been developed by the Local Enterprise Office in collaboration with James Burke & Associates.

James Burke, one of Ireland’s leading experts on retail management will address the information event. James has acted as retail advisor for some of Ireland’s leading retail brand, including spending over 10 years operating at boardroom level with Superquinn.

He has also acted as the retail advisor for the television programme 'Fergal Quinn’s Retail Therapy.' James will outline a number of innovative ideas retailers could adopt for their local businesses and will describe the new retail programme which has been developed in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask James any questions they would like about his retail experiences or about their own businesses.

Anyone interested in attending the information night should reserve a place by contacting the Local Enterprise Office on 057-8661800 or emailing hdeevy@laoiscoco.ie

The evening seminar is the first event in the new programme developed by the Local Enterprise Office and James Burke & Associates.

Following this James Burke will visit each participating shop individually to meet with their managers and owners to discuss their individual business development. Each business will receive a full written report and action plan compiled by James Burke following the site visit.

This is an exceptional opportunity for local retail businesses to avail of the expertise of one of Ireland’s leading retail experts. The cost of this programme will be heavily subsidised and there will be a nominal fee of €80 for firms to participate.

Places on this programme are limited so early booking is advisable. Interested retailers can book a place on the night of the information event or on the Local Enterprise Office website: www.localenterprise.ie/laois.

The evening in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel will commence at 6.30pm.