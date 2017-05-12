Galway woman working in Laois hotel nominated for Kildare business award

A Galway woman working in a Laois hotel is in line for an award at the Network Ireland Kildare Branch Business Women of the Year Awards.

Michelle Brophy works Business Development Manager at the Heritage Hotel Killenard. She is among the finalists in the prestigious Awards Ceremony hosted by Network Ireland Kildare Branch.

Michelle started her career progression at the Athlone Institute of Technology by graduating with a certificate in Front Office Management, Diploma in Marketing and Languages and finishing with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.

Keen to get started on her very first job with Ko-Rec-Type Europe, as Sales and Marketing Co-Ordinator, Michelle had organised her next step before she had even started her exams.

Sage Ireland offered Michelle a lot of opportunity where she gained vast experience.

Pauline Forde, President of Network Ireland Kildare Branch, said: “The Network Ireland Kildare Branch has grown from strength to strength and it is testament to the high level of skill and entrepreneurial drive we have in Kildare. The Awards allow our members to showcase their achievements and build their client network. Our judges were thoroughly impressed by this year entries and Friday night will be the crowning glory for all the ladies involved.”

Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovationis guest speaker on the evening.

The other finalists this year include: Lee-Ann Mc Carthy (Kildare Village), Suzanne Healy (Clear Tech Engineering Solutions), Karen Leigh (Sensational Kids), Jane Manzor (Manzor Marketing), Michele Furey (Conor Furey Associates Ltd.), Eilis Quinlan (Quinlan Accountants), Sarah Collier (So Trendy Balloons), Gaye Mullen (Mindful Business Ireland), Catherine Kenny (My Local Nutrition Club - Naas, Celbridge & Newbridge), Deirdre Dowling (Career Coaching & Consultancy), Grainne Slattery (Optiweb), Kathleen Delahan (Hostess to AirBnB), Karolynn Mc Hale (Aria Boutique Ltd.), Suzanne Gannon (Essential Driver and Safety Training Solutions Ltd.) and Dr Deirdre Kelly (Kelly Scientific).

The Business Women of the Year Awards takes place this Friday night, 19th of May, 7.30pm at Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Co. Kildare and is kindly supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office and AIB.

For more information visit http://www.networkirelan d.ie/events/eventsurl/womens- in-business-awards-dinner/.