fOUR BED BUNGALOW ON OVER 6-ACRES AT CLONKEEN

Property Properly are delighted to present this first rate 4 bedroomed bungalow standing on its own 6.47 acres of land and offering all the benefits of rural living combined with attractive advantage of being no less than five minutes' drive from Portlaoise town.

A few well-placed attractive trees gently divide this well-maintained garden and its very generous tarmac driveway with excellent road frontage before leading to this fine striking building finished throughout to a superb standard just waiting for the unique signature of its new owners.

To the rear is an open span hay shed and chicken coup along with 4 enclosed paddocks suitable for exercising or strip grazing while adjoined to the back of the house itself is a sizeable slabbed space for outdoor relaxing and dining

The house is dressed by a big bright red front door with beautiful stained glass window panels either side which invite light into its large tiled hallway.

To the right a large bright living room gives audience to a stunning fireplace with a solid fuel stove giving the room its overall homely appeal.

What follows is also just as bright and spacious.

This suitably tiled kitchen cum dining room with red fire range, fitted kitchen and American style fridge looks set to host many a warm conversation over a well-cooked meal while looking out the windows and taking in the beautiful green views of the countryside.

An excellent utility room to the side gives extra space and the opportunity to remove the outdoors before entering into the main house.

The first of the 4 bedrooms, the wonderful master bedroom is a haven of light with two side windows and a Velux window above.

This bedroom also has its own stylish ensuite complete with shower which is in pristine condition and has wall to floor tiling.

Each of the three additional bedrooms are light, bright, spacious and airy and have that country feel to them however one stands out above the others and that is the wonderful one with Velux window just above the bed ideal for staring up lazily into a starlight sky before slipping off to the welcoming arms of sleep.

The sizeable family bathroom has its own bath and separate standalone shower with quaint semi wood panelled walls.

In the middle of the house is a beautiful little office space with two windows one with stained glass making it a delightful space to work in.

The house is fuelled by oil fired and solid fuel central heating, it has its own private well and sewerage with access to the community water scheme.

This wonderful home is ready to move into immediately!

The Property internally is finished to a superb standard and is set out as follows;

- Entrance Hallway (144.2 Sq ft / 13.6 Sqm / 7ft 20.6ft)- Tiled Floors, access to attic space

- Living Room (198.66 Sq ft / 18.96 Sqm / 15.4ft 12.9ft) - Fireplace and Solid Fuel Stove, decorative coving, wooden floors

- Kitchen/ Diner (329.46 Sq ft / 31.39 Sqm / 23.3ft 14.14ft) - Tiled Floors and splash backs, Range, modern fitted kitchen, ample storage

- Utility Room (109.06 Sq ft / 10.32 Sqm / 11.48ft 9.5ft) - Tiled floors, plumbed for services

- Hallway (88.96 Sq Ft / 8.49 Sqm / 3.2ft 27.8ft) - Tiled, with Natural light

- Master Bedroom (219.20 Sq ft / 20.54 Sqm / 13.7ft 16ft) - Fantastic Room with carpet, Double windows and Velux window providing for a lovely bright space

- En-Suite (56.81 Sq Ft/ 5.28 Sqm / 9.12ft 6.23ft) - Tiled Floors and Walls, Shower Unit, WHB, WC

- Bedroom 2 (151.53 Sq ft / 11.97 Sqm / 10.72ft 12ft ) - Carpet

- Bedroom 3 (171.72 Sq ft / 16.08 Sqm / 10.8ft* 15.9ft ) - Carpet, built in wardrobe

- Bedroom 4 (128.64 Sq ft / 14.13 Sqm / 15.4ft 9.84ft)- - Carpet, Built in Wardrobe

- Family Bathroom (113.75 Sq Ft / 10.64 Sqm / 9.1ft 12.5ft) - WHB, WC, Bath, Shower Unit, Semi Wood Panelled walls

- Office - (27.55 Sq Ft / 2.6 Sqm / 5.5ft 5.01ft) Carpet, Beautiful Stain Glass windows