Clement Herron Properties of the Week

Ballylynan

Clement Herron Real Estate are offering a Project opportunity being to the open market.

This detached house is in need of some renovation work for sale in Ballylnan. This property would ideally suit someone looking for a property to put their stamp on.

The property comprises three bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and living room.

The property is located close to schools and shops. And is only a 5 minute drive to Athy and 20 minutes from Carlow.

Viewing is recommended. AMV Contact Clement on 086 0653952

Whitethorn Grove, Ballylynan

Clement Herron Real Estate presents this fantastic family home.

This property is in excellent condition throughout.

Whitetorn Grove is a quiet small family oriented development with a large green area. It is ideally located in the village of ballylynan close to schools and shops and all other amenities, only 5 minute drive to Athy and 20 minutes from Carlow.

This home has ample living space it includes kitchen, dining room, sitting room with solid fuel stove, large downstairs wc (which could be converted into a utility room), two double bedrooms, master bedroom with ensuite, main family bathroom.

Spacious front and rear garden with off street parking.

Viewing highly recommended. AMV €159,000. Contact Marie on 086 8068960.

Slieve Bloom Park, Clonaslee

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to introduce to the market this four bed semi detached property located in the small estate of Slieve Bloom Park.

Accommodation briefly comprises kitchen, dining room, guest w.c., four bedrooms and main bathroom. Property has a BER Rating of c2.

Clonaslee is situated in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

AMV: €90,000.

To arrange viewings please contact Marie 086 8068960.

Beechlawn, Portlaoise

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to present this fantastic 3 bedroom bungalow in Beechlawn, Portlaoise on the Mountmellick Road.

This property has been well cared for throughout.

It comprises three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and garage.

This property is close to all amenities in the town, shops, leisure centre, crèche, banks etc. AMV: €169,000

Viewing is advised, please call Clement for more information or to arrange a viewing on 085 800 9000.