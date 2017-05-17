Dreams of setting up a Laois Ballymaloe? Kick start your food business with Laois Local Enterprise

Have you ever dreamed emulating Laois brother and sister Rory and Darina O'Connell's Ballymaloe or you want to get into some aspect of the food industry.

If so you can, Kick Start your own food business with Laois Local Enterprise Office at a course in Portlaoise later this month.

The Kick Start your own Food Business is a short two day programme designed to help those with a food idea, or those at a very early stage of starting up a food business. The objective of the two days is to provide the participants with a base knowledge of what is involved in setting up a food business.

"The content is designed to provide you with information which will allow you to avoid the pit falls normally associated with this journey," says the Enterprise Office.

While certain aspects of the programme are relevant to those setting up cafes / restaurants, the core programme content is designed for those producing food to be sold through third parties i.e. food producers

The course takes place on May 25 and June 8 - times 9.45am – 4.45pm at the Local Enterprise Office Laois. It costs €60. If you are interested in booking a place on this programme, please book online www.localenterprise.ie/laois

If you need more details, please contact our office on 057 86 61800 or email hdeevy@laoiscoco.ie