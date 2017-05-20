Laois council urges farmers to report unlicensed plastic suppliers

Laois farmers are being encouraged to report producers or suppliers of silage plastic that fail to comply with regulations.

The farm plastics collection scheme is run by the IFFPG (Irish Farm Film Producers Group Ltd.) It is Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme.

The enforcement of the Farm Plastic Regulations is the responsibility of local authorities through their Waste Enforcement Officers. IFFPG assists local authorities with enforcement.

A Label Tracking Website has been developed by IFFPG, which is accessible only to local authority Waste Enforcement Officers. This site helps Laois County Council and other local authorities to identify and prosecute non-compliant suppliers of silage plastic.

Producers or suppliers of silage plastic that fail to comply with the regulations are liable to face prosecution and fines of up to €3,000. If farmers suspect that there is a supplier of silage plastic not complying with the Regulations, please contact Environment Section of Laois County Council on 057-8674316.

Meanwhile Laois farmers will be able to avail Bring Centre Collections for used plastics this summer.

They are as follows:

Stradbally, The Malt House 6th/7th July

Clonaslee, Anthony Maher’s 18th July

Mountrath Mart 21st July

Ballinakill Mart 31st July

Donaghmore Glanbia 1st August

Mountmellick Glanbia 2nd August

Ballylynan, The Peigree Corner Bar TBA

IFFPG collects both at the farmyard and at bring-centres. The Scheme is “not for profit” and funded through a levy that is charged on all silage plastic that members place on the market, as well as a weight based collection fee charged to farmers.

Please contact them directly on 01-408 9966 or Locall 1890 300 444 with any queries.

Further information: www.farmplastics.ie