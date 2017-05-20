Property: Country splendour at Treascon Lodge

Tom McDonald & Associates are delighted to present to the market this substantial country home - ‘Treascon Lodge’.

Set in beautiful countryside on approximately two acres, it is located just minutes’ drive from Portarlington and Monasterevin.

Formerly a B & B, the accommodation of this expansive property extends to approximately 4,336 square feet, and is comprised of two large reception rooms, a generous kitchen/dining area, separate commercial kitchen, dining room with bar area, 7 en-Suite bedrooms, and an office and a storage Room.

With two gated entrances, secure access to the property is through well maintained gardens with a decorative pond and a mature sycamore tree.

The property is serviced by high speed internet and is fully alarmed (Phonewatch).

On the grounds of this vast family home there is a gard surface tennis court; 2 grass paddocks; a large parking area; an orchard; a polytunnel and two large concrete out-buildings for fuel and machinery storage. If you wish to have country living in a significant property with easy access to all amenities and just 50 minutes from Dublin, then ‘Treascon Lodge’ could be the home for you. It's a must view. The BER number is .107287641.

The asking price is €410,000. More images of this property can be viewed on www.tommcdonald.ie