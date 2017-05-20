Property: Sean Eacrett Auctions

Sean Eacrett Auctions will be hosting a very rare experience in the auction on 27th May.

It is the basement contents of one of the most famous 5 Star hotels in the world situated in central London.

It will be an opportunityto buy items that have been used over the years in this hotel and areno longer needed from Six foot hand painted urns to Art Deco pictures.

When quizzed on which hotel it was Sean Eacrett was giving nothing away.

“Unfortunately we are not allowed to use the name of the hotel for operational reasons" but like the "most historic and iconic" Dublin hotel sale Sean had a few years ago there are plenty of clues when you come to view the sale.

“We went over a few weeks ago to collect and the hotel kindly put us up in one of their deluxe King rooms, with breakfast included.

“Wow it was a great experience,” says Sean.

“Breakfast was fantastic sitting looking out on the Thames in the Art Deco styled dining area. Fantastic.

“We then came down to earth having to load all the items. All the staff were fantastic and I suppose you would expect nothing else from one of the most famous and exclusive hotels in London. Wikipedia have it as the 'First Luxury hotel in London', the first to have showers etc. “There is a lot of art in the sale, some original but most very good copies of originals and very good prints. There is a total of approximately 300 lots. Also in the sale is a very large sideboard which the Vendor purchased from the Ashford Castle sale.”