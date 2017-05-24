Laois farmers urged to opt for Glanbia - backed #pinkbales for breast cancer

Laois farmers are being encouraged to bale pink by Glanbia Agribusiness for its 2017 #PinkBales campaign in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland through sales of a special edition pale pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap.

For every roll of the pale pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap purchased across all Glanbia Agribusiness and CountryLife branches, a donation will be made to Breast Cancer Ireland and matched again by Glanbia Agribusiness.

Supporters can also donate to the campaign by buying a Breast Cancer Ireland €2 trolley token key ring or pin, available through all Glanbia Agribusiness and CountryLife branches.

More than €15,000 has been raised in the last two years from the Glanbia Agribusiness #PinkBales campaign for Breast Cancer Ireland.

"We are delighted to partner with Glanbia Agribusiness once again this year for the pink bale initiative. The pink bales in the rural community represent a very visible icon promoting breast cancer awareness. The more awareness we can generate across communities, the more lives might be saved. 1 in 9 women will be affected in their lifetime. Early detection is critical," said Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland.

"Glanbia Agribusiness is delighted to once again be supporting breast cancer research and raising money for such an excellent cause,” said Glanbia Agribusiness retail marketing manager, James Byrne. "This year we really want social media users to help raise awareness of breast cancer in rural communities by, not only painting the countryside pink, but sharing photos and videos with us using the hashtag #PinkBales. We’ll reward the best one with a fantastic 42” LG smart TV."

Speaking at the launch, Kilkenny camogie star Meighan Farrell said: "Breast cancer has touched the lives of so many people in this country and, as a sports woman, I am keen to support initiatives such as Glanbia's Pink Bales to raise awareness of good breast health among women of all ages and to raise funds that support Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research efforts around the country."