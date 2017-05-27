Phenomenal interest in Ballickmoyler country cottage

Matt Dunne RICS SCSI, the Portarlington based Auctioneer, is selling a semi derelict cottage on 1.14 acres at The Farnans, Ballickmoyler, by Public Auction and he reports 63 enquiries to date.

“It appears,” says Matt ‘that a lot of people would love to build their own house, but because of the strict County Council rules in relation to local needs they are prevented from doing so.

“To put it bluntly, unless you are from an area and grew up within 3-4 miles of the subject property you will not obtain planning permission to build a new house.

“This appears to be the main reason why so many people are interested in purchasing this semi derelict cottage, as the new buyer can simply refurbish and extend up to 450ft2, after that specific planning permission will be required.

“Furthermore the disclosed reserve of only €12,000 also catches the eye.”

The property is located on the N78, the main Athy Kilkenny road approximately 2 miles from Pedigree Corner and adjacent to the former Rushes Licensed Premises.

It is nine miles from Athy, and nine miles from Carlow.

The cottage was constructed in the 1920s and comprises of 4 compartments.

All services including a private well are on site.

The auction takes place in The Gandon Inn, Emo, Junction 15 on Tuesday, June 6th at 3pm.