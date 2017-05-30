Laois Local Enterprise Office announced new nationwide investment programme
Local Enterprise Office
€1.5 million new nationwide programme announced
LEO Laois are delighted to announce a new nationwide investment programme worth €1.5 million for clients of Local Enterprise Offices. This is a pilot programme which is targeting existing Local Enterprise Office clients looking to undertake innovative developments or who now want to consider starting up an innovative new business.
There are 4 components to the offer:€1.5m Investment Fund targeting investor ready LEO clients (clients with a short/medium term funding requirement over the next 3 to 6 months ideally).
Investor Ready Programme; Clients will apply online and will be selected to participate on a short (4 weeks) highly focused Investor Ready Programme.
Investor Ready Pitch: At the conclusion of the investor ready programme promoters will have the opportunity to make a formal pitch to an Investor Panel to secure a LEO Grant Investment of €25k to help fund their innovative business start- up or development.
Online Application: The application process is easy. Existing Clients will be requested to submit their application and mandatory video through the online form available on the website
This is a great opportunity for innovative local businesses to access developmental funding.
Full details of the scheme are available at http://www.liif.ie Applications came be started immediately but must be completed and submitted before the deadline date of 31 July 2017.
