Laois retailers urged to enter this year's Retail Excellence Retail Awards

Local retailers are been urged to enter the Retail Excellence Retail Awards.

Head of Public Affairs and Communications at Retail Excellence Lorraine Higgins said,

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 20th year of the Retail Excellence Retail Awards which is a significant milestone in the history of largest retail representative body in Ireland.

“There is no doubt the Retail Awards are the largest, most prestigious and recognised event in the Irish Retail Industry calendar and we are delighted to be working to ensure the 2017 Awards is our best yet.

“The core objective of the Awards is to recognise and reward retail stores, companies, websites, people and suppliers who deliver exemplary standards within the Irish retail industry.

“The Awards encompass many categories to include Ireland’s Friendliest Place, Manager of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Website of the Year, Best New Website of the Year, Best Digital Campaign of the Year, Supplier of the Year and the much coveted National Store of the Year Award.

“In relation to the Store of the Year Award this year we have modified the selection process and have contracted external advisors EchoChamber to assist with the competition.

EchoChamber track global retail trends in order to help some of the world’s biggest retailers to innovate and futureproof their businesses.

The process involves the entrants being whittled down to the Top100 stores who will then be subjected to a rigorous mystery shop visit to all stores.

The Top100 stores will then be invited to submit evidence pertaining to the ten pillars of Retail Excellence which vary from visual merchandising to your store design”.

Lorraine Higgins concluded, “There is no doubt that applicants to the Awards programme will inspire and encourage team members to work together to deliver the ultimate experience to customers and consequently drive business sales and success. This year media personality Hector Ó hEochagáin will MC the event at the Malton Hotel in Killarney on 11th November.

The closing date for entry is the 16th of June 2017 and early entry is advised.

To enter the awards click here https://www.events.retailexcellence.ie/events/retail-excellence-awards-2017/. Should you have any queries do not hesitate to contact antoinette@retailexcellence.ie.

The deadline for submitting your entries is June 16.