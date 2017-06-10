Pay rises for bouncers and security staff

Security staff in Laois could be in line for pay rises after the Irish Security Industry Association (ISIA) announced the implementation of a new Security Employment Regulation guaranteeing improved pay and conditions for Security officers employed in the private security industry in Ireland.

Following months of negotiations union and employer representatives agreed on pay increases that will see the security industry exceed the living wage by 2019. On the 1st June, employees in the private security industry will have their hourly pay increased from €10.75 to €11.05, enjoying pay that exceeds the current minimum wage by more than 19%.

The ERO also guarantees an increase in pay in 2018 to €11.35 an hour and a further increase in pay on the 1st June 2019 to €11.65 an hour, exceeding the current living wage of €11.50 an hour.

The new ERO has now been approved by the Labour Court and was signed into law by Minister of State for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen TD.

Speaking on the introduction of the new ERO, Alan Durnan, Chairman of the Irish Security Industry Association (ISIA) Guarding Division and an appointed representative of the Security Industry JLC, stated “this is a great result for both the employers and employees of our industry. Improved terms and conditions for Security officers are critical to attract and retain the calibre of personnel, required to protect property, assets and information in a sector which is attracting global brands and facing stiff competition for skilled labour”.

The Irish Security Industry Association (ISIA) was established in 1972 and represents security companies across nine divisions of private security including; guarding services, electronic security, event and entertainment security, monitoring centres, transport/cash‐in‐transit, locks, safes and physical security, security consultants, private investigators and secure data destruction.

The ISIA has a long tradition of driving standards in security and has set requirements for membership that extend beyond regulatory requirements. The members of the ISIA are representative of the largest majority of both turnover and employees in the private security industry.