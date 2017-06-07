Rathdowney man wins Beef Farmer of the Year at awards

Rathdowney farmer, Eamonn Holohan, has been named as the winner of the Beef Farmer of the Year Award at the nationwide Farmer of the Year Awards, which were held in Dublin last week.

The Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards, now in their fourth year, recognised excellence in all areas of the Irish farming industry, aiming to shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the Irish economy.

Having won the award over two other farmers in the Beef Farmer of the Year category, Eamonn Holohan from Barney, Rathdowney was presented with a cash prize of €2,500 at the special awards ceremony for his achievements.

The Farmer of the Year Awards, sponsored by Zurich Insurance, featured six categories including Beef, Dairy, Tillage and Farm Safety.

In addition, a special ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was awarded to Martin Ryan from Newport, Tipperary, and a Grand Prix Award was presented to Peter Hynes from Aherla, Cork, as overall Farmer of the Year.

Speaking at the awards, Declan O’Halloran, Head of Sales & Agri Business for Zurich Insurance said,

“The Farmer of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate excellence across a wide range of farming categories and to reward Ireland’s farmers for their contribution to their communities and to society.

“Eamonn Holohan has set himself apart in the Beef Farmer of the Year category and we’re proud to help recognise this accomplishment.

“On behalf of Zurich, Ireland’s fastest growing farm insurer and a title sponsor of this event, I would like to congratulate Eamonn Holohan, and the other winners of the 2017 Farmer of the Year Awards, as well as each and every one of those who were shortlisted. “These Awards are a celebration of their successes and a showcase of some of the world-class work carried out by Ireland’s farming community, and it’s great to see them becoming an annual highlight in the farming calendar.”