prime land with a prime address at Kinnitty

A wonderful 39.5 acres of prime land overlooked by Kinnitty Castle is to be offered for sale by Public Auction.

The area surrounding this parcel boasts some fine agricultural holdings of land and areas of mature woodland.

This land is currently laid out in grass within the one block and has some mature trees located to one end of the end.

This prime parcel was offered for sale by private treaty originally but on the instructions of the owner they now wish to offer this land for sale at Public Auction.

According to Auctioneers Peter Scully and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore this is one piece of land that is very well located and is benefited by road frontage which may allow for development of a house subject to planning.

This land is easily located directly across from Kinnitty Castle on the R421.

This holding is to be offered for sale in one lot with the auction expected to be well attended and will take place at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore (unless previously sold) on the 23rd June at 3pm.