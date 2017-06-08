4-star Laois landmark splendour at Preston House in Abbeyleix in Laois

The wonderfully prestigious Preston House is a period property that dates back to the early 19th century, situated on Main Street in the picturesque heritage town of Abbeyleix right in the heart of the beautiful county Laois.

This boutique country village is within driving distance of the gentle rolling hills of The Slieve Bloom mountains with their visually stunning walkways and within walking distance of the Italian styled Heywood gardens which are ideal for the nature enthusiast.

Preston House is within reach of an abundance of visitor attractions, there is famous Rock of Dunamase the castle once occupied by Strongbow, attacked by Oliver Cromwell and home to the famous giant steps.

There are the intriguing calcite formations of the caves of Dunmore, the famous Emo Court and not to mention the spectacular woodlands of Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Ideally situated for the visiting golfers, hillwalkers, American and/or International Tourists this attractive Victorian venue is just the right size to be used as an exclusive wedding party venue.

This fine period property is offered to the market For Sale by Private Treaty, excluding contents which may be purchased as an option with the property.

The entire property has been beautifully restored retaining many of its original features (including its very own concert room) to reflect the style and character of this regal Georgian building which at one time in its glorious past housed the first ever post primary school in Laois, established in 1894.

This property is steeped in local history and was originally known as The Assembly Rooms and is listed in the official record of protected structures by Laois County Council and the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, (County Development Plan 2011-2017/ref RPS 071) (NIAH No 12900723/ Regional).

The overall footprint, including herb and lawn gardens, long driveway and adjoining rear car park extends to approximately 0.61 Ha 1.5 acre.

The property itself has an internal floor area of 682 sqm | 7,343 sqft over three floors.

For many years and with good reason the property operated as a four-star fine dining guesthouse and restaurant.

Preston House boasts six spacious, beautifully finished bedrooms (all en-suite), assorted large and small private function rooms all decorated and furnished to a very high standard in character with the building's heritage.

The property offers so many opportunities for either a blue book style elegant guesthouse or indeed to return it to its former glory as a fine period residence.