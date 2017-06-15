€60 million regional enterprise development fund open for Laois applications

Businesses in Laois and other midlands counties can find out more about the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund next week at a information day.

Enterprise Ireland wants to get more information out to business interested in applying for funding to support the Regional Action Plan for Jobs and the Action Plan for Rural Development.

The Fund is aimed at accelerating economic recovery in every part of the country by delivering on the potential of local and regional enterprise strengths. The Fund will support significant collaborative regional initiatives to build on specific industry sectoral strengths and improve enterprise capability, thereby driving job creation.

Under a competitive process, Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:

- Major Change Projects - €2m up to €5m per project

- Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2m per project

- Local & Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000

up to €250,000 per project

- Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project



Mick Brougham, Regional Director – Midlands and Mid-East Regions at Enterprise Ireland said a key role of Enterprise Ireland is supporting enterprise development.

"This fund will provide an important infrastructural mechanism to drive growth in developing enterprise across all regions. The fund will also support the development of industry clusters which will facilitate knowledge transfer, innovation and collaboration among organisations. These are important drivers of enterprise growth and job creation, and we look forward to supporting more regionally-based projects through this initiative.”

The midlands region information session takes place on June 23 at the Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Attendance is free, but please register your attendance in advance using the following link https://www.eventsforce.net/enterpriseireland/2101/register.

Details of the competitive process are available on Enterprise Ireland’s website www.enterprise-ireland.com/ REDF.

The closing date for the first call for Streams 1,2,3 and 4 is 3pm Friday 18th August 2017.