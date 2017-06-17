Leinster Express has a new recruit - reporter, Michelle Hogan

The Leinster Express is proud to announce that Michelle Hogan has joined the editorial team.

Michelle will play a key role in our news coverage especially online and on social media.

Originally from Mountmellick, Michelle has spent the last four years at the University of Limerick studying for a degree in Journalism and New Media.

She attended Clonaslee College and Clonaghadoo National School.

Michelle brings experience in both print and digital media from her time in UL .