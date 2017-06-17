Springboard for free at Carlow IT

Free higher education courses in Carlow IT are being offered as part of this year’s Springboard+ programme.

Carlow IT is among 39 education providers nationwide that have been selected to offer the free Springboard+ courses.

Springboard+ is the Government programme aimed at upskilling and reskilling jobseekers to work in growing enterprise sectors that need skilled personnel. In total, 6,471 free places will be on offer nationwide under this year’s programme.

For the first time, homemakers are eligible to participate in Springboard+ courses this year and there is also wider availability for those in employment or self-employment who wish to upskill or reskill in the Biopharma/Medtech and ICT sectors. The courses also remain open to jobseekers. There will be a choice of almost 200 courses this yea

Dr Vivienne Patterson, is Head of Skills and Engagement at the Higher Education Authority.

“One of the most successful features of the Springboard+ programme is that 54% of the courses offer flexible provision. This includes blended learning, fully online (e-learning) courses and those that are done by distance education,” she said.

Dr Patterson said this is a key factor for people in employment, homemakers.

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD said the Springboard programme has been particularly successful at giving people the skills to get back into the workforce. model in the years ahead.

Full details at: www.springboardcourses.ie. Guidance counsellors are also available. The free-phone helpline, 1800-303523.