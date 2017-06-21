Junction 14 raises over €34,000 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

It was smiles all round at Junction 14 Mayfield recently when the motorway service station presented CMRF Crumlin with a cheque for €34,463.

The presentation was the outcome of three years of work between Junction 14 and Crumlin which saw the organisation of many fundraising events, as well as in store collections to raise money for the work the charity carries out.

This money raised is vital to help CMRF Crumlin and The National Children’s Research Centre.

The National Children’s Research Centre is the largest children’s research centre in Ireland and is supported entirely by donations to CMRF Crumlin. The NCRC supports the best and most promising paediatric research, and their goal is to find new ways of diagnosing and treating sick children.

Gavin Moran, the General Manager of Junction 14 Mayfield commented, "We have been working with CMRF for the past 3 years and we feel this charity is providing an essential service to the children of Ireland.

"Every month we have many customers who are commuting to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin. When we talk to these customers it really drives home the amazing work the charity does and how vital the service they provide is."

"We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and the generosity of our customers has really overwhelmed us. I feel this is a fantastic reflection on the amazing work CMRF Crumlin do. We hope that this funding will in some way help the lives of those who are most precious to us."

Junction 14 recently celebrated 6 years in business and has just announced that its new charity partner is Pieta House.