Quality care at Oakdale Nursing Home Home

Our mission in Oakdale Nursing Home is to deliver high quality person centred care in homely surroundings.

Our purpose built, 58-bed Nursing Home is located in the town of Portarlington. Oakdale has 40 single and nine double rooms, all with en-suite facilities.

Residents and visitors enjoy the benefits of a large activation room, two additional sitting rooms, meditation room, hairdressing salon and visitors' facilities.

All of our bedrooms and communal areas are furnished to the highest standard and offer peaceful views of our manicured gardens and courtyards.

Our aim in Oakdale Nursing Home is to create an atmosphere where each resident feels valued and respected.

We see ourselves playing a supportive role in enabling residents to live the life they choose.

Each individual has their own story to tell, and at Oakdale Nursing Home we feel privileged to be part of that story.

In keeping with our ethos all religious denominations are catered for in our oratory where Mass is said once a week.

A high quality of care is driven by the Director of Nursing, Avril Finnerty and Assistant Director of Nursing, Mary Dunne and is implemented by a dedicated team of over 70 employees.

We offer convalescent, respite, long-term and palliative care packages.

We adopt a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to care involving Chiropody, Physiotherapy, Dental Care, Speech and Language Therapy and Occupational Therapy services·

Oakdale is renowned for its warm and inviting atmosphere and residents enjoy a very high standard of living.

Activity co-ordinators work alongside residents six days a week, enabling them to engage in meaning­ ful activities and pursue a range of hobbies including arts and crafts, baking, horticulture, film clubs, board games, bingo and aerobics.

Our residents enjoy tri­ annual excursions, among them visits to Tullamore DEW, Croke Park, The JapaneseGardens, Dunamaise Theatre, the Dail, Guinness Storehouse and Emo Court and Gardens.

For more information plep.se contact Avril Finnerty, Director of Nursing, at (057) 86 45282. Our team of staff will be happy to meet you and answer any questions you may have.