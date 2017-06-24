Plenty of potential with Lisheen House on sale in Portlaoise

Property Properly is bringing Lisheen House on the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise to the market.

The property is described as a fine big side facing building situated inconspicuously on the Stradbally Road, just three minutes drive from the centre of Portlaoise town

It is a house that is just waiting for someone with the right vision either to restore it to its original glory or to bring it all the way up to date by modernising it to meet the discerning requirements of the modern dweller.

The property itself has substantial off road parking, with a large shed to the rear and all the space you need to create a wonderfully secluded outdoor relaxation space or garden retreat.

Used in recent times as a two-apartment rental accommodation, the property has both oil and electric central heating, but needs a complete overall.

Currently there are five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and separate living areas. Each apartment has its own entrance.

“As soon as you open the door to this fine underutilised dwelling what is abundantly obvious is that this house has been converted for use as a product not as an attractive financially lucrative living space.

“There is light to be invited, rooms to be reassigned and lots of space to be explored.

“This property is the ideal project for the savvy property developer or for someone who loves the great reveal and is ready to invest the time and effort to release this fine home from the chains of its present circumstance.”

So, if you are someone who has vision and can spot an opportunity when you see one this is one great value house that is well worth a visit.

The guide price is €150,000.