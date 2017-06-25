Clement Herron Properties of the Week

Corrig, Stradbally

Detached House - 4 Beds - 3 Baths

€370,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to welcome to the market this rare unique opportunity.

This 4/5 bedroom detached is approx (C.2,260 sq ft ) Located in the picturesque village setting of Stradbally, the property is within walking distance to the town centre and is in one of the most prestigious areas of Stradbally.

This rare opportunity could make the basis of a fantastic family home.

The property comprises of large open plan kitchen/dining/living space, large utility room, downstairs w.c., spacious sitting room, Office space on ground floor, 4 double bedroom, master bedroom with ample wardrobe space with en-suite.

The property boasts many additional extras such as tarmac driveway, under-floor heating, secure rear garden. Please call 085 800 9000 to arrange a viewing.

Whitethorn Grove, Ballylynan

Semi-Detached House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths

€159,000

Clement Herron Real Estate presents this fantastic family home.

This property is in excellent condition throughout. Whitethorn Grove is a quiet small family oriented development with a large green area.

It is ideally located in the village of Ballylynan, close to schools and shops and all other amenities, only 5 minute drive to Athy and 20 minutes from Carlow.

This home has ample living space it includes kitchen, dining room, sitting room with solid fuel stove, large downstairs wc (which could be converted into a utility room), two double bedrooms, master bedroom with ensuite, main family bathroom.

Spacious front and rear garden with off street parking. Viewing is essential. Please call 085 800 9000.

Ferndale, Dublin Road, Portlaoise

House to Rent - 4 Beds - 2 Baths

TO LET at €1,200 Per Month

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market this fantastic four bedroom home which is desirably located within walking distance of all of Portlaoise\'s amenities.

This property is in great condition and tastefully decorated throughout.

The house comprises of a large entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, four double bedrooms, main bathroom and a large garden to the rear. Please call 085 800 9000 for further information or to arrange a viewing.

Primrose Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise

House to Rent - 3 Beds - 3 Baths

TO LET at €1,000 Per Month

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful detached house located in a popular estate at the centre of Portlaoise.

The property is located within walking distance of all amenities.

Some features include gas heating, large garden, spacious and tastefully decorated house.

For more information or to arrange a viewing please contact our office today on 085 800 9000.