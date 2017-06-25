Georgian House and substantial farm for sale

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market a substantial farm in Clonygowan, on 171 acres with an elegant Georgian residence and farmyard located 19km southeast of Tullamore and 6km north of Portarlington with easy access to a range of destinations including the M7 and M6 Motorways.

Ashmount house is a well proportioned three bay two storey residence built in circa 1850 and extending to c.240 sq.m (2583 sq.ft) comprising 3 reception rooms and 5 bedrooms.

The house is approached via a recessed limestone entrance with tarmacadam drive and occupies a lovely private setting surrounded by mature timber and manicured gardens.

The house was completely rewired and plumbed in the last eleven years and there is oil fired central heating throughout.

Immediately to the rear of the residence is a traditional yard with a number of stores and sheds including a lofted workshop.

These could be used or converted for a wide range of purposes.

The farmyard is located adjacent to the residence but also has its own separate entrance off the local road. It is a traditional farmyard mostly under concrete and comprising:

4 span hay barn with slats (40 – 45 sucklers) & 2 dry base lean-to sheds.

Cattle handling facilities with crush and pens.

Silage slab.

4 span hay barn with small lean-to.

The entire property extends to 69.2 hectares (171 acres), divided by the railway line.

There are approximately 16.26 hectares (40 acres) including the house and yard on the southern side of railway with 50.38 hectares (124.5 acres) to the north.

There is also one smaller plot which is separated from the main holding and extending to 2.57 hectares (6.35 acres).

The land is in a combination of grass (94 acres), tillage (40 acres) and forestry (37.5 acres).

The land has all been well managed and farmed with boundaries maintained throughout.

There is good shelter and the lands are suitable for arable or grazing use. There are stock handling facilities including loading pens and a crush on the northern side of the railway.

The 35 acres of forestry was planted in 2000 and produces a premium of €7,490 per annum with 2 years left to run.

The 2.5 acres of Christmas trees was planted 20 years ago with no premium currently payable.

The property is being offered for sale in the following lots:

Lot 1: House & Yard on 4 acres €275,000

Lot 2: 36 acres adjoining house €9,000 per acre

Lot 3: Entire house & yard on 40 acres. €530,000

Lot 4: 124.5 acres – northern side of railway€6,500 per acre

Lot 5: House, Yard and both sides of railway line: Sum of above

Lot 6: 6.35 acres €9,000 per acre

A portion of the holding closest to the Village is within the settlement boundary under the County Development Plan 2014 – 2020 extending to approximately 0.80 hectares (2 acres) and identified as ‘Residential’. ‘Ashmount House’ itself is also a ‘Protected Structure’

The property is for sale by Public Auction on Thursday 6th July 2017 in the Tullamore Court Hotel, at 3pm (unless previously sold).

Contact Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 – 433550 for additional information.