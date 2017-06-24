Derelict Cottage Exceeds Reserve by 300%

Matt Dunne, the Portarlington based Auctioneer, recently sold a derelict cottage on c. 1 acre at The Farnans, Ballickmoyler.

The property comprised of 4 rooms, and was adjacent to the now abandoned Rushes Pub. 8 miles Castlecomer, 9 miles Athy, 9 miles Carlow.

The disclosed reserve was €12,000.

The property was put up for auction on June 6th in the Gandon Inn.

Approximately 60 people attended with 11 different bidders and the hammer eventually dropped for €42,000.

The Purchaser, a Mrs. O’Neill, was delighted and looked forward to her labour of love with regard to the refurbishment.

Matt Dunne was astounded with the level of interest among people wanting to renovate and design their own small country residence. If anybody else has a similar cottage they want to sell then contact Matt Dunne info@mattdunne.ie / 057 86 23349 as he has 10 under bidders.