Portarlington's East End Hotel set to re-open with 12 new jobs

One of Portarlington's most famous landmark buildings, the East End Hotel, is set to reopen on Friday.

The re-opening sees the creation of 12 new jobs, mostly drawn from the local area, Padraig Houlihan told the Leinster Express.

And it's hoped to add to this number as time goes on.

Padraig and his wife Deirdre are leasing the business. They previously managed Bar Monday's in Portlaoise, and Deirdre has years of experience in the hotel industry.

Padraig originally hails from Mountmellick, whilst Deirdre is from Mountrath.

They leased the East End last December, and have been working on it since.

The ground floor has been completely revamped. The night club area at the rear of the building is being converted into a function room, which will cater for all occasions.

The 12-bedrooms have all been re-fitted and new features include new carpets and beds.

Food will be available at the hotel all day, and it will be a table service.