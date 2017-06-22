Dashing Aldi duo from Portlaoise do dash for cancer

Staff members from Aldi supermarket Portlaoise did their bit for cancer recently in Dublin.

The Irish Cancer Society's Colour Dash, sponsored by Aldi, is a 5km race where colourful paint representing different types of cancer and cancer survivorship are thrown at participants as they complete the course.

Money raised from Colour Dash will go towards the Irish Cancer Society’s work to help people reduce their risk of getting cancer, to support those living with cancer and to fund on-going cancer research.

Laura Bradshaw and Tiina Pakkonen from the Portlaoise branch took part in the Dash from the Phoenix Park on Sunday, June 11.