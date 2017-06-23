Say 'I Do' at the wedding venue in the Four Star Midlands Park Hotel

The all new 4 Star Midlands Park Hotel invites you to view their newly designed Ballroom, Bedrooms and Suites.

An investment of €7 million over the past year and half has transformed this property into the a very sought after wedding venue in the heart of the midlands.

Nestled in the heart of Portlaoise town, the sophisticated urban setting is the perfect location for your wedding day.

From the moment you arrive, the striking entrance creates an impressive sense of space and classic modern elegance.

Immerse yourself in the luxury of the newly renovated ballroom with its Natural Lighting, Lavish decor, Mood Lit Ceiling, and Fairy Lit Backdrop.

The conservatory has been transformed into a luxurious outside space perfect for pre-wedding reception drinks.

A magnificent opulent Bridal Suite has just been completed with a luxurious round eight foot bed, walk in wardrobe, double shower over-looking bedroom, Jacuzzi bath with TV, and lavish reception room with a further four suites beside the bridal suite on their own exclusive wing, just perfect for all your wedding party.

Banqueting

The hotel offers a choice of banqueting suites catering for up to 350 guests.

Complimentary Civil Ceremony Suites are also available for up to 200 guests and wedding menus including wine starting from €45 per person.

Ideally located only an hour from Dublin and less than an hour and half from Cork, Limerick and Galway cities, the new Midlands Park Hotel is the ideal location for your wedding

Experienced hoteliers Anthony and Colm Neville, owners of the popular 4 Star Riverside Park Hotel and Leisure Club in Enniscorthy and Crown Bar in Wexford are delighted to add to their family run business the newly renovated Midlands Park Hotel which is now considered one of the more luxurious hotels in the country.

“We are delighted to have purchased a well-established and much loved hotel, and with our significant investment and expertise, we have been able to improve the facilities we know our customers want most.

“We are certainly taking the hotel in a new direction this year, and we look forward to welcoming both regular and new customers,” said co-owner Anthony Neville.