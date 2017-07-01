Land for sale in Port

Following the successful sale of McDonnell’s bungalow on 35-acres at Ballymorris, Portarlington, Matt Dunne Auctioneer has been instructed to sell 33 ½ acres of land at Kilmalogue, Portarlington.

The lands are split into three lots and come with a very realistic reserve.

Lot 1: a farmyard on 8.5 acres of good grazing land. 3 span hayshed with double lean to on large concrete apron, ideal for wintering cattle. Water and ESB connected. Offers in excess of €85,000.

Lot 2: c. 6 ½ acres. Good agricultural land all in grass. Laneway frontage with site potential. Offers in excess of €50,000.

Lot 3: comprising of 18 ½ acres of good grazing land with large concrete apron. Ideal site for house.

Offers in excess of €100,000.

The lands are ideally situated in a private quiet country location and yet only one mile from town.

The auction will take place at the The Anvil Inn Portarlington July 5th at 3pm.

For brochure and all other details phone Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI 057 86 23349 or email info@mattdunne.ie.

A peach for the pension pot

Matt Dunne is also selling a most attractive investment property in a small exclusive parade of shops on the Swords Road Santry.

Neighbours include the Comet Pub, Carry Out, and Life Pharmacy.

The block was constructed in 1952 and has been well maintained.

Paddy Power is an excellent covenant and is in occupation since 2006.

On the first floor is a refurbished two bed apartment in pristine condition throughout.

There is a large rear yard, ideal for development.

The annual rent of €48,000 represents an 8% yield.

Matt Dunne is guiding €550,000 for this Freehold property.

It is in a densely populated area, with ample car parking front and rear.