Five bed detached house for sale in Mountmellick

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to welcome to the market this five bed detached property at Camira, Mountmellick.

The property is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €250,000.

Accommodation consists of a Storm Porch, Entrance Hall with wooden floor, Sitting Room with carpet, curtains and pole, a pine ceiling and a fully plumbed stove.

The Kitchen/Dining area features a vinyl floor covering and wooden flooring on the dining/living area.

The utility room has laminate wood flooring, and is plumbed for appliances.

The Master Bedroom features wood flooring, a pine ceiling, curtains, pole and blind.

The Wet Room is fully tiled and wheelchair accessible, with a w.c. and w.h.b.

The second bedroom has wood flooring, pine ceilings, curtains and pole.

The wetroom (Ensuite) . comes with a w.c., w.h.b and shower.

The third bedroom has wood flooring, curtains, pole and blinds, as well as pine ceilings.

The fourth bedroom has wood flooring.

Bedroom number five has wood flooring, pine ceilings, curtains, pole and blinds. It also has access to attic storage space.

The main bathroom has a wet room with shower, w.c., w.h.b., fully tiled walls and non-slip flooring.

Outside there is 0.25 acre of a garden.

The Exterior Buildings include a 4 span Dutch, 3 span workshop, a Fuel store and Workshop

Please call 085 800 9000 for further information or to arrange a viewing..