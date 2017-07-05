Tailor made local enterprise business training for owner managers in Laois

Local Enterprise Office Laois will be offering the renowned 'Owner Manager Development Programme' to the owner-managers of businesses in Co. Laois for the first time in 2017.

This programme will be offered in partnership with Local Enterprise Office Offaly and will be delivered by Blaise Brosnan from the Management Resource Institute, one of the most highly regarded business advisers and mentors in Ireland.

The Owner Management Development Programme will be our most comprehensive offering to small businesses in Laois with the objective being to get companies stabilised, ready for growth and increased competitiveness.

Designed exclusively for the owner-managers of established and growing businesses, the calibre of participants is high and their business needs are similar.

The programme will consist of 15 workshops running from 8am - 1pm, starting on Tuesday September 5th and running until Tuesday December 12th.

The first 7 weeks will be held in Portlaoise and the remaining 8 in Tullamore. The programme will also include three 1-to-1 mentoring sessions with Blaise Brosnan in your business premises. This programme has been run successfuly in many other counties for the past decade and is recognised by the business owners who participated as one of the most beneficial they have ever done.

Core themes covered include:

Creating a “Felt need” for Change



You are responsible for making the necessary changes



Issues involved in gaining help for your business



Time Management



Developing Tools to help you to manage your time more efficiently



Monitor the changes to date and gain an understanding of the Natural Laws and how they influence you



The impact of ATTITUDE on your business performance



Managing the resources of your business



What are the Key Success Factors in your business?



Understanding what your Strategy is all about



Setting SMART Objectives for your business



What are the strategic options for your business?



Understanding your Financial Accounts



The Marketing Plan & Marketing Mix



What is the difference between marketing and sales?



HR Issues for your Business



How to negotiate more effectively



Customer care

Laois LEO will be limiting participation to 10 businesses from Laois so you are advised to book your place early. For further information or to book your place please contact Séamus Doran in our office on 057-8661800

A fee is applicable. For more course details click here