Looking for a job? Penneys Portlaoise is looking for new part time retail staff

Searching for a part-time job in Portlaoise? Penneys might be the perfect fit.

Primark has today put the callout for new part-time retail assistants for its branch in Laois Shopping Centre.

"If you are an enthusiastic and driven individual who is looking to join our fast paced environment selling amazing fashion at amazing prices then this is the role for you," the company states on JobAlert today July 5.

"As a retail assistant, you are the core of our business and play a vital role in our success. This is an exciting opportunity to become part of the team and support our stores by driving sales, increasing profitability and most importantly delivering excellent customer service," the company say.

The hours would be from 11.5 to 14 a week, with no details of wages given. They offer various shift patterns and will train the new recruits on product knowledge, visual merchandising, stock replenishment and customer service.

"We also offer great opportunities to develop your career with us with an extensive management training program," Primark say.

The chain that is adored by fashion fans and value seekers alike, Primark is widely established as the destination store for keeping up with the latest looks without breaking the bank.

To apply, click on this JobAlert link.