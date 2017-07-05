Nominate your pharmacy in Laois for a national award

The people of Laois are being invited to nominate pharmacists who go above and beyond for their patients for the Clanwilliam Pharmacist Awards.

The organisers want the public to take advantage of an opportunity to recognise a pharmacist who has had a positive impact in the life of an individual or even a whole community while performing their duty.

Eileen Byrne, Managing Director, Clanwilliam Health, said a special Patient Nominated Award will be presented to the pharmacist who has had most impact.

“We all know that a pharmacist is more than a dispenser of medicines, but rather a trusted adviser who has the patient’s best interests at heart. Today we are calling on the public to tell us about their standout interactions with pharmacists around the country. We want you to tell us what they did to improve your health or to positively impact your life," she said.

Those interested in suggesting a pharmacist deserving of this recognition can fill out the online nomination form before July 21st.

The Patient Nominated Award, sponsored by the Irish Pharmacy Union, is one of ten categories including the Professional Excellence Award and the Young Pharmacist of the Year Award which will be announced on Saturday, November 18th in the Mansion House, Dublin.

