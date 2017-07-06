Search on to find Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs of 2018

The search is underway to find Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs of 2018!

If you are aged between 18 and 35 and either have a business idea or have already started a business, enter #IBYE today for your chance to win a share of the €50,000 county investment fund available to young entrepreneurs in Laois or the even larger fund available for winners of the national categories.

It’s free to enter and there are also hundreds of places on Business Bootcamps to be won.

Last year, more than 180 young entrepreneurs won investment funding of between €3,000 and €15,000 each for their business through #IBYE.

Apply online before the closing date – Friday, September 29th. Entries can be made online at the #IBYE website

Last year Kelly Lou Ging of Kelly Lou Cakes reached the National Final of the competition.

Kelly Lou was the winner in her category of Best Established Business for her well known Kelly Lou Cakes, based in Portlaoise.

Her fellow competitors - Francis Cosgrave of Sonrimor Ltd and Alan Meredith of Alan Meredith Studio featured in the Best Business Idea and Best Business Start-up categories respectively.