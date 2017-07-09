Mountrath town house with commercial style premises

Joseph Coogan Auctioneer is pleased to welcome to the market this fine town house at Shannon Street in Mountrath.

The 973 square foot property comes with a yard with vehicle access to the public street and an adjoining commercial style garage premises of 1,590 square feet.

It is suitable for a multitude of business ventures such as offices, therapy rooms, hair salon, and stores.

The property is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €175,000.

The residence consists of an entrance hall with a stairway, fitted kitchen/dining area, Stanley oil fired cooker, and sitting room with a Stanley oil stove.

The first floor has three bedrooms, toilet and shower. There is central heating throughout, double glaze alluvium windows.

The Ber rating is E2.

The garage premises has double doors leading to the public street, store, fuel shed. Yard with 12 feet vehicle access to the street.

The property is very well maintained by its present owners.

It is situated within walking distance of Mountrath town centre, the public park, seven miles from the motorway and eight miles from Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

The property is for sale by Public Auction on on Friday 28th July at 3pm at the Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer