two bed apartment for sale in portarlington

Property Properly is bringing to the market this 2 Bedroom ground floor apartment in the Riverside Development at Riverside, Kilmalogue, Portarlington.

The property is llocated within walking distance of Portarlington town centre and all amenities.

This property would make a good starter home or investment property.

Accommodation of the property is comprised of front Patio Area, Open Plan Kitchen with enclosed Utility Room, Dining/Living Room, 2 Bedrooms- one en-suite, Main Bathroom, and Hot Press.

The master bedroom is located to the rear of the apartment and featured with doors leading to the south facing private patio, overlooking green.

The property also benefits from Gas Fired Central Heating, Double Glazed PVC Windows, Burglar Alarm and Communal parking.

Features include:

- PVC double glazed windows

- Front paved area

- South facing patio area at the back

- Gas Fire Central Heating

- Bulglar Alarm

Facilities include Parking, Gas Fired Central Heating and an alarm.

The guide price is €85,000.

Contact Tony Brown at Property Properly for further details.