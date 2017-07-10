Restaurant specialising in gluten-free food opens up in Portlaoise

Coeliacs have a new destination for a meal out in Laois, specialising in food made just for their vital dietary needs.

A new restaurant has opened in Portlaoise that specialises in gluten free food, including daily sandwiches and occasion cakes.

The Bay Tree restaurant opened on July 4 in 8 Hynds Square, off Portlaoise Main Street, and they bake their gluten free bread daily on site.

"At The Bay Tree we specialise in coeliac friendly cooking. Our menus are clearly marked and our friendly staff is on hand should you need any assistance. We bake gluten free bread on a daily basis, we also do a wide selection of desserts that are also gluten free. We also cater for normal diets as well," says the restaurant manager David Hughes.

The restaurant is based at what was once Portlaoise's favourite lunch spot, Jim's Country Kitchen, now newly redecorated, to positive customer reviews.

"Decor amazing, menu exceptional, food to die for, you are blessed to have the friendliest most helpful staff," noted one happy customer.